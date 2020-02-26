Hairy flight for Dacorum girl as video shows out of control drone getting stuck in her locks

This is the funny moment an out of control drone flew at a Dacorum woman's head - and got caught in her hair.

Holly Dewick, 21, from Berkhamsted, was filming her boyfriend Tom Godoy-Whiston and her sister Rosie playing with a new drone at her house.

The drone in Holly's hair. Footage: SWNS

But drone first-timer Rosie, 19, lost control of the flying device and flew it straight into Holly's head.

The funny clip shows it careering towards the camera while Rosie looks on in horror - before the trio have to carefully pick it out of Holly's hair.

Holly said: "So my sister bought Tom a drone for his birthday.

"She thought it would be a good idea to have a go.

Holly's boyfriend with the drone. Footage: SWNS

"I was filming her and it went straight into my hair.

"It took about half an hour to get it out and some of my hair came out with it."