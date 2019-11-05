Green Party announce Parliamentary candidate for Hemel Hempstead

A familiar face has been selected as the Green Party's candidate for the general election.

Sherief Hassan stood for the same seat in 2017, and has put climate change, and public transport, at the heart of his manifesto.

He said: “Hemel Hempstead is in desperate need of reliable trains and buses – and the situation is getting worse.

"If our rapidly growing town is to be sustainable, we have to fix this long-term problem now.

“This election is being called for one reason: Brexit, a subject of vital concern to us all. However, for Greens the real challenge is the climate emergency. As a Green MP I will fight for the right of the British voting public to approve the Brexit withdrawal agreement through a People's Vote.

"I believe that the bonfire of regulations and safeguards that are proposed can only harm our fragile environment and continue our failure to meet our much-needed targets. We are witnessing a very worrying decline in our environment, oceans, and air quality. We desperately need a Green New Deal to address climate chaos, prioritise renewables and public transport and to deliver a better way of life.

"Our planet needs people in power who recognise that we are living in a climate emergency and are dedicated to taking action.”

Mr Hassan, who has lived and worked locally for 20 years, is a self-employed media consultant.

He added that the Greens would be concentrating their electioneering efforts online and with street stalls, as it was a December election.