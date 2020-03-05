Get involved and have your say on life in Hemel Hempstead

Residents are encouraged to have their say on what matters to them

If you live, study or work in Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Borehamwood, Watford, St Albans, Harpenden and other surrounding areas, the six councils which comprise South West Hertfordshire are keen to know what matters to you.

Have your say

Over 2,500 people have given their views on what they like about life in their part of South West Hertfordshire, what matters to them and what could be better.

Dacorum, Hertsmere, Hertfordshire County, St Albans City & District, Three Rivers and Watford are all working together to consider what is important to the people of South West Herts to help to create even greater places to live, work and play, supported by the right infrastructure.

A better public transport network, housing, jobs, improved healthcare, schools and greater access to education, and tackling climate change have all been part of the responses received to date.

Cllr Graham Sutton, portfolio holder for planning and infrastructure at Dacorum Borough Council, said: "It is important for councils in South West Hertfordshire to work together, to collectively assess what is important for the greater region and its communities.

"This ensures we can provide the homes, infrastructure and jobs for our residents and generations to come.

"We have had a great response so far, and encourage you to complete the SW Herts, Your Future poll if you have not yet done so."

The SW Herts, Your Future poll, was launched last month so that the councils can hear what the people of South West Herts like about the area now and what they feel is important when

shaping the future.

Derrick Ashley, Hertfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy, said: “If you live in South West Hertfordshire, this is an important opportunity to tell your councils what you think about living in your area, what you value most and what you would like to see improved.

“To have received over 2,500 responses already since the poll was launched is fantastic.

"It’s great to see a large number of young people getting involved, especially as we are thinking about the needs of future generations.

"This is all about what we can do to make life even better over the next 30 years and beyond.”