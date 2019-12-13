General Election 2019: Ousted MP calls for 'centre-ground' in politics after defeat in South West Hertfordshire

Independent candidate David Gauke has congratulated the Tories on their win in South West Hertfordshire, but says there is a "yearning" for politics of the centre-ground.

The former justice secretary, who had held the seat since 2005, came second, but lost out to the Tories' Gagan Mohindra by 14,408 votes.

David Gauke

He had the Tory whip removed after he voted against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and decided to stand as an Independent candidate one month before polling day.

Mr Gauke, taking to twitter, said: "Congratulations to Gagan on his election as MP for SW Herts.

"It has been an enormous privilege to represent this seat and I hope he enjoys being MP here as much as I have.

"I am very grateful to the 15,919 who voted for me as an Independent. I am particularly grateful to the hundreds of volunteers from a range of political views who helped deliver a great campaign. Sadly not to be.

"It is clear to me that in seats like SW Herts there is a yearning for the pragmatic politics of the centre-ground. Not sure quite what the future holds for me but I’ll continue to make that case."