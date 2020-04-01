Gazette photographer and author is giving away A Tale of Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead Gazette photographer giving away his book online to help beat lockdown boredom

An author from Boxmoor, is offering the people of Hemel the chance to read his book, A Tale of Hemel Hempstead, which is based on their town.

David is giving away A Tale of Hemel Hempstead online

David Satchel wrote the romantic novel in 2011 when he was working as a staff photographer for The Gazette, and the story is set in Hemel Hempstead.

David said: "During these troubled times I am giving away my book on the internet. It might interest some of The Gazette readers as the story is set in the Hemel Hempstead area.

"It has been a really popular book and there are copies in Hemel Hempstead library, but of course, no one can get there at the moment.

"The book was a sell-out at Waterstones every Christmas and hard copies are still available from Amazon but the whole point is that people can e-mail and I will reply with a PDF - free of charge of course.

"The story is about a man who comes to Hemel Hempstead and gets a job as a photographer on the local paper and falls in love with an estate agent, at the same time the body of a real highway robber who was hung at the scene of his crime on Boxmoor - the stories become inter-twined as the plot unfolds."

David says the story has action, romance, some scary bits and humour, if you would like to read A Tale of Hemel Hempstead, contact David on davidsatchel@hotmail.com.

