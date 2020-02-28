Garden waste collections will restart in Hemel next month

Dacroum Borough Council's garden waste collections will restart for spring

The council's garden waste collections will start again from the fortnight beginning Monday, March 9.

Green bin

Green-lidded bins are for organic garden waste only, like grass/hedge cuttings, leaves, twigs/small branches, flowers, prunings, weeds and small animal bedding made from straw or hay.

No bags, plastic, cardboard, food, or any other waste should go in the green-lidded bin, all cardboard should be recycled in the blue-lidded bin and all food waste should go into food waste caddies.

The council can only accept garden waste in the green-lidded bins provided, it cannot take extra waste in bags.

Use the council's online postcode checking tool to find out when your green-lidded bins are being collected.