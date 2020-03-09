Free road closures for VE Day 75 celebrations in Hertfordshire

VE Day falls on Friday, May 8

Hertfordshire County Council is allowing free road closures for residents planning street parties and events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Communities hosting events on the weekend of 8 to 10 May must apply for road closure licences by Monday, March 30, and can do so online through the county council website.

For most street parties, Hertfordshire County Council will waive the charge, but if traffic delays could be caused on a through-road or a bus route, a specially reduced administrative fee may be charged.

VE Day falls on Friday, May 8, 2020, marking 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, when millions of people took to the streets to celebrate peace and mourn their loved ones who had been lost in the war.

Chairman of the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant Board, Cllr Terry Douris, said: “The 75th anniversary of VE Day will be an opportunity for Hertfordshire residents to celebrate and reflect upon the enormous sacrifices our loved ones, friends and neighbours made to achieve peace in Europe.

“We would encourage communities to mark this unique milestone by joyously celebrating the end of this terrifying and bleak period in our history, just as they did 75 years ago.

“Hertfordshire County Council is pleased that communities may be organising street parties and events to make this Bank Holiday Weekend one to remember, and to commemorate the sacrifices made by the many who died to provide the freedoms we enjoy today.”

The county council wants to share its residents’ photographic memories of World War Two in commemoration of VE Day 75. If you would like to share photos and stories, visit the council's Facebook and Twitter pages.