Former Hemel apprentice urges youngsters to join housebuilding industry

A former apprentice, who is thriving in her role at a Hemel Hempstead new-build location, is urging other young people to join the industry.

Rhiana Turner, 21, sales advisor at Bovis Homes’ Aspen Park, off King Edward Street in Apsley, began her career as an account management apprentice, before joining an estate agency where she gained experience in new-build properties.

Rhiana, from Harpenden, was inspired by her experience and applied to the housebuilder after seeing a job advert online.

She said: “I love my role at Aspen Park, we get to build relationships with all sort of customers, from families, couples, downsizers, upsizers and first-time buyers.

“A huge part of the job is customer service, using people skills and building those long-term relationships.

"Having confidence is very important and you need to know the location and house types inside out.

"I also have a great working relationship with my colleague, sales advisor Denise, who has really encouraged me.

“It’s very rewarding and satisfying when you see purchasers move into their dream Bovis Homes property.

"Especially as you travel with them on the journey from the very beginning to their happy faces when they get their keys and move in.

“I would recommend any young person with an interest in property, new-build homes and who is good with people and a quick learner, to consider a job or an apprenticeship in the housebuilding industry.”

