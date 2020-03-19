Female housebuilders visit Hemel Hempstead college campus to inspire next generation

Celebrating women in construction

A team from Bellway visited West Herts College's Hemel Hempstead campus, to celebrate women in construction and inspire the next generation.

Staff and students of West Herts College in Hemel Hempstead with staff from Bellway North London

Bellway North London’s team of female employees visited the campus - opposite Bellway’s new development, The Foundry - to inform and advise a select band of female construction students about the variety of career paths for women within the sector, and discuss how they got to where they are in the industry.

The team from Bellway, whose expertise span a variety of roles within the industry, such as Surveying, Engineering, Construction Management, Sales and Marketing and Technical, addressed the female students on the college’s building services, business and engineering courses.

Lisa Knapp, Senior Surveyor for Bellway North London, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed spending the morning with the students of West Herts College.

“We hope that the construction students found our feedback useful and were inspired by the activities on the day.

(L-R) Bellways Lisa Knapp, Zoe Dobbs, Kaylea Burns and Susannah Hanna with West Herts College students Ellen Kennedy and Alexandra Jenkins

"It was a pleasure to help educate them with our first-hand stories and I’d certainly welcome more events of this nature in the future.”

Students listened as the ladies explained how they got into the industry and what their roles in engineering, surveying and construction management, comprise.

Ellen Kennedy, currently studying at West Herts College, said: “We learned a lot from Bellway but what inspired us all the most was learning that these women had forged their own path within the construction industry through so many different routes.

“We often discuss between ourselves what our future plans are after we’ve completed our college courses and to hear the experiences and progress of the Bellway team was really motivating for us all.”

Sue Hill, Head of Student Employability and Progression at West Herts College, said: “We are very grateful to the Bellway staff for taking the time out of their busy schedules to come and talk with our students.

“We have had tremendous feedback from the students, especially the female members of the class who took inspiration from seeing so many professional women being successful in the construction industry.”

Rob Sapsford, Construction Director for Bellway North London, said: “As a housebuilder, it is important to us that we build and maintain strong relationships with the local communities close to our developments.

“As a near neighbour of the college, we were delighted to meet with Construction students and give them an insight into what it is really like to work in the industry.

"The sector is so vast and there are plenty of opportunities for everyone, whether male or female, to forge a successful career for themselves.

“We hope the students enjoyed the opportunity to speak face to face with our employees and that the experience will serve them well as they work towards gaining their qualification."