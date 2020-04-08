Ending of flexible tenancies gives more security to council tenants in Dacorum

The review aims to end uncertainty for tenants taking on a new council home

Dacorum Borough Council is now only offering its new council tenants secure tenancies – bringing an end to five year flexible tenancies.

News

The review, which came into effect on Wednesday, April 1, was taken after a consultation with residents and aims to end uncertainty for tenants taking on a new council home.

Those tenants who currently have a Dacorum Borough Council flexible tenancy will be contacted by post to give more information about how this directly affects them.

Cllr Margaret Griffiths, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “We hope in taking this decision, our tenants can have the peace of mind that they can remain in their home for as long as they need it.

"We will continue to assist those tenants who wish to downsize when the time is right for them to do so.”

For more information email: Housing@dacorum.gov.uk or visit: www.dacorum.gov.uk/flexible-tenancy-consultation.

