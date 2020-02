Police were called to the collision Wednesdsay, February 26

Officers were called at around 7.50pm on Wednesday to a report of a road traffic collision in Box Lane.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "It was reported that an elderly lady had been struck by a vehicle.

"Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service.

"The lady was taken to hospital but her injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening."

Police will be investigating the collision.