Don't chuck your Christmas tree, CHOP IT say Dacorum Borough Council

Residents are being urged to bring their Christmas tree to one of Dacorum's tree chipping points on Janurary 5, so it can be turned into plant bedding.

Dacorum Borough Council's chipping points:

- Berkhamsted: Water Lane Car Park (behind Tesco Store), HP4 3AP 8.30am – 3pm

- Hemel Hempstead: Dacorum Borough Council, Cupid Green Depot, HP2 7BA 8.30am – 3pm

- Tring: Tring Garden Centre, HP23 5HF 10.30am – 4.30pm

If you would like your Christmas tree chippings back to use against weeds in your garden, remember to bring your own bag. Any unclaimed chippings will be made into compost.

Missed the date?

You can cut your tree into pieces and store it in your green bin until collections start again in Spring.

Trees can also be recycled at the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Eastman Way, Hemel Hempstead or Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted. Trees left at any other recycling sites will be treated as fly-tipping and you could be prosecuted.

Can’t get your tree to a recycling site?

Local Scout groups in certain areas are offering to collect trees from your home for a minimum donation. For a collection from:

- Hemel Hempstead, Kings Langley and Bovingdon, please leave a message on 07778 418352 or email pathfinders@kingslangleyscouts.org.uk

- Berkhamsted, Gossoms End and Northchurch please visit www.1stberkhamsted.org.uk/trees

- Tring, Aldbury, Wigginton and Hastoe, please leave a message on 07847 347519 or email tringscoutsxmastrees@hotmail.com

- Potten End or Frithsden, please email scoutsxmastreerecycle@gmail.com

- Wilstone, Long Marston and Gubblecote, please email 1wlmscouts@gmail.com