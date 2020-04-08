Deliveroo saves Easter with last minute egg deliveries during lockdown

Easter Bunny joins Deliveroo delivery riders hopping eggs to your front door in as little as under 30 minutes

With the recent UK lockdown it can be hard to keep track of what day it is.

It is the Easter holiday this weekend. A big part of the religious celebration is the gift of an Easter egg, particularly for children.

Anyone who hasn’t had a chance or can't get out during the nationwide isolation period fear not, though, because help is at hand.

Deliveroo is giving the Easter bunny some assistance this year by selling Easter eggs across the country at a range of price points.

Whether it is an egg for grandchildren you won't get to see in person or your family and friends you can't meet up with, Deliveroo's service comes in the nick of time.

The delivery firm has a wide range of Easter eggs on offer from Co-Op and BP M&S stores online which can be delivered in as little as under 30 minutes.

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo said “Easter is one of our favourite holidays at Deliveroo, from creating Game of Thrones inspired dragon eggs to turning the classic pizza on its head with Cadbury Creme Eggs, we’re just a little bit egg-sessed.

"This Easter we couldn’t be happier to share some chocolatey joy with our customers all across the UK, with the Easter Bunny delivering eggs on demand.”

Last month Deliveroo announced a new partnership with BP and Marks & Spencer to deliver a select range of products in stock at 199 BP operated stores across the UK within relevant delivery ranges.

The product range now includes Easter Eggs in stock for this weekend’s festivities including Thorntons Continental Egg, Cadbury Crunchie and M&S Storm Trooper Easter Egg.

The Co-op also has over 347 stores now available on Deliveroo with each location offering different egg options for Brits including family-favourites from Maltesers, Cadbury Creme Egg, Kit Kat and Mars.