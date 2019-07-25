Dacorum parks retain prestigious Green Flag award

Five Dacorum parks and open spaces have retained the prestigious Green Flag award - marking them out as some of the best in the country.

Water Gardens and Bunkers Park in Hemel Hempstead, Canal Fields in Berkhamsted, Tring Memorial Garden and Chipperfield Common have all been confirmed as having retained the much sought-after honour.

Bunkers Park

The international accolade, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: "We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining them to such a high standard.

"Each flag honours the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

"I would like to thank the community and volunteer groups, together with council staff, for their hard work and dedication in making this happen."

Tring Memorial Garden

Water Gardens

Canal Fields