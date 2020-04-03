Dacorum Council encourages residents to get creative and celebrate Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020

Home is where the art is

Dacorum Borough Council is encouraging residents to get involved with Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020 (HYOC2020) and get creative at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020

HYOC2020 is a year to showcase Hertfordshire as a county of creative and cultural opportunity and local artists and groups are finding ways to continue to deliver their creative content online.

Despite many events being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the year of culture is still being celebrated, but with a change in focus to online content.

A creative project can be a great way to keep children stimulated and engaged; it can alleviate feelings of stress and anxiety; it can bring people together online or it can simply be a way of passing the time.

Hilary Shade, chair of Herts Association of Cultural Officers said: “We want to let everyone know that HYOC2020 is still carrying on but with a change in focus to online content.

“We are keen to shine a spotlight on all the fabulous creativity that’s going on in homes throughout the county.

“Creativity has been proven to improve mental health and wellbeing, which is particularly important at a time like this when things can seem overwhelming.

"It doesn’t have to be much, just a quick five minute break from reality can help lift your mood.”

Activity packs can be delivered or collected in line with current guidelines and HYOC2020 are sharing resources wherever they can via social media channels and the new 'What's ONLINE' section at www.creativehertfordshire.com, where you can also find inspirational ideas and activities.

