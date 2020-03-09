Dacorum Community Safety Partnership welcomes new chief inspector

Chief Inspector Craig Flint begins his new role today (Monday)

The Dacorum Community Safety Partnership (CSP) has appointed a new chief inspector, Craig Flint, who begins his new role today (Monday, March 9).

Craig Flint is the new chief inspector for Dacorum

Craig takes over from the borough’s former chief inspector Paul Mitson, who is moving to the Crime Reduction and Community Safety Unit based at the force headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

Craig, who joined the force in 2003, was initially based in Watford, working as a constable in the Safer Neighbourhood Team, before being promoted to sergeant.

He has worked as a detective sergeant, a duty inspector, a detective inspector, and a chief inspector for the force.

In 2015, Craig was seconded to the Ministry of Justice to work on a GPS Tagging and Transforming Rehabilitation programme for three years, during this time, he ran a successful GPS tagging pilot on behalf of eight police forces, managing offenders in the community.

Craig, who lives in Hertfordshire, said: “As I enter my new role I bring with me 17 years of experience, including a strong background in local policing, so I’m really looking forward to a new challenge as chief inspector for Dacorum.

“Dacorum is probably the most varied of the ten CSPs we have in Hertfordshire, in that it has a real mixture of urban areas and market towns which is in contrast with its villages and their more predominant rural communities.

“With this comes a wide range of needs and expectations from each of our communities, and I am committed to working with local partners to reduce crime and create an even safer

borough for people to live, work and visit.

“I am passionate about using a problem-solving approach not just in terms of reducing crime, but also tackling the root causes of anti-social behaviour and quality of life issues.”

What do you think Craig and his team should be focusing on as a policing priority in Dacorum?

Have your say by filling out a form online.