Dacorum Borough Council prosecutes flytipper caught on CCTV

Dacroum Borough Council successfully prosecuted a man after he was captured on CCTV unlawfully depositing rubbish at Coles Lane, Flamstead, in October 2019

William Witney, of Halfmoon Lane, Luton, was captured on a mobile enforcement camera depositing builder type waste, the deposit had to be cleared at the council's expense.

Image of flytipping

Following further investigation by the Environmental Enforcement Team, the council brought a prosecution against Mr Witney for the offence which was heard at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 12.

Mr Witney pleaded guilty and was fined £640, he was also ordered to pay the council’s costs of £848.28 and a victim surcharge of £64.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “We need people to understand that their waste is their responsibility.

"Anyone offering to take it away has to be registered to carry waste, or it could end up fly-tipped, and you could be prosecuted for failing to take reasonable steps to prevent it.

Image of flytipping

"If you see fly-tipping, please report it via our online reporting tool by visiting www.dacorum.gov.uk/flytipping."

Dacorum Borough Council is part of The Hertfordshire Fly Tipping Group (HFTG), a multi-agency taskforce including the borough, district and county councils as well as Hertfordshire Constabulary, Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Herts Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency and the National Farmers' Union.

These organisations have come together to improve how Hertfordshire responds to fly-tipping. The HFTG is delivering improvements in enforcement capability across the county, as well as rolling out new technology to assist in identifying and prosecuting fly-tippers.