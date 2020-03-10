Customers reminded of new parking charges at Berkhamsted pub

There are new rules for the The Old Mill's car park

A man is reminding customers to a pub in Berkhamsted to register their vehicle details after he received a parking charge notice in the post.

The Old Mill in Berkhamsted. Photo from Google Maps

Russ Svensen wants to make people aware of new parking charges at The Old Mill, near the Grand Union Canal, in Berkhamsted.

The new car park rules - which are on signs in the car park - tell customers that they need to register their vehicle details in the pub to avoid a fine.

Russ visited The Old Mill and did not see the notice, he received a £100 fine in the post - reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days - but when he sent his receipt to prove he went to the pub, his fine was cancelled.

He said: "It is a new machine and I got a ticket, luckily I kept my receipt so it has not been a problem for me, but I want to make other people aware of the new rules.

"I have spoken to the landlord and he said that a lot of people were using the car park and then going in to town and not using the pub, meaning those who were using the pub were struggling to park.

"All you have to do is register your car and prove you have been to the pub and you won't get a ticket, it is a good system and will stop people parking there and going into town.

"It will work for everyone and I understand why he has done it but I think he should ask his staff to remind customers,

"He said his staff don't always have time to remind all customers and he said there are signs in the car park about the new rules, but not all customers read the signs.

"I want people to be aware that if they go to this lovely little pub they must register their vehicle, or they could end up with £100 parking ticket."

Landlord of The Old Mill, Andy Clarke, put the parking rules in place because he was fed up with people using the car park and not visiting the pub.

He said: "If they drink here regularly I can put their details into the system.

"The only reason I have the parking rules now is to stop people from using the pub's car park and then going into to town or somewhere else.

"I had one woman that parked here and then actually went with her friends to another pub.

"The car park is for customers, and they will be able to use it for free, those people who park here and then go elsewhere will get a fine.

"I have also set it up with the parking company so that those who come here and forget to register their car, if they prove to that they came to the pub, the fine will get cancelled.

"I took over in the middle of October and I'm trying to build a decent pub for the community, which is difficult when paying customers are unable to use the car park because it is being used by people who are not even in the pub."