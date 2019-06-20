Cricket charity bash raises £2,500 in memory of Berkhamsted friends

A memorial cricket match for two men who died within a month of each other has raise thousands of cash for charities close to their families’ hearts.

Both Matt Marshall and Tom Whybrow died in 2015 aged just 42 and 37.

Winning captain Chas Holliday

Tom, known as ‘Tommo’ to friends, passed away suddenly from a blood clot after he broke his ankle in February 2015, while Matt died just a month later after a battle with cancer of the esophagus.

Now friends and family of both the men, who knew each other, have continued that legacy by holding annual ‘Team Tommo’ vs ‘Team Matt’ competitions.

And in its forth event, team Matt came away victorious at Berkhamsted Cricket Club, at Castle Hill, helping raise more than £2,500 for The Hospice of St Francis and Thrombosis UK.

One of the event organisers, Kiran Driver, told the Gazette: “Considering the weather we are so thankful to the friends and family of Matt and Tommo and to the wider local community for showing such loyal support.

“Well done to Matt’s team this year for winning the match, which has levelled the series 2-2.

“We would also like to thank Berkhamsted Cricket Club for donating the hire fee towards the two charities and to all the fantastic businsesses that donated prizes so generously for the raffle.”

To donate to St Francis visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/donate

