County Council urges organisations to look out for signs of child exploitation in Hertfordshire

National Child Exploitation Awareness Day 2020

Hertfordshire County Council is supporting National Child Exploitation Awareness Day (Wednesday, March 18), which encourages everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse.

News

YC Hertfordshire Services for Young People is also supporting the event and is encouraging people to adopt a zero tolerance to adults developing inappropriate relationships with children or children developing inappropriate relationships with other children.

The awareness day encourages the public and organisations that work with children and young people to look out for the signs and symptoms that a young person is being exploited.

Perpetrators of child exploitation can be male or female, come from any ethnic background and be any age.

Research acknowledges that boys and young men, as well as girls and young women can be sexually exploited.

In addition, YC Hertfordshire aims to empower young people to develop healthy, appropriate relationships and spot the signs of potential exploitation through its Healthy Relationships programme, delivered through its youth projects across the county and in the schools it works with.

For more information visit: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/CSE.