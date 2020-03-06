County council calls for Hertfordshire to unite against coronavirus

A new public advice campaign has been launched

Hertfordshire County Council is calling on all residents to unite against coronavirus, this proactive action is in response to positive cases identified in the county and the Government now stepping up measures to delay the spread of the outbreak.

Grace, a primary school teacher in Hertfordshire

The message is simple; wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds with warm soapy water.

The public advice campaign is being endorsed by public sector workers including local teacher Grace, nurse Lauren, firefighter Craig, day service worker Stella and the county council’s Director of Public Health, Jim McManus.

Posters will be put in hundreds of Family Centres, Libraries and Schools across the county and emailed to almost 100,000 residents.

Videos, featuring its handwashing ambassadors, are also being shared across the county council’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jim McManus, director of Public Health for Hertfordshire County Council

Cllr Tim Hutchings, Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “We’re doing everything we can to minimise the impact of Coronavirus, but the thing that will make the biggest difference is basic hygiene and handwashing.

"The most effective thing that Hertfordshire residents can do to play their part is follow this simple hand washing advice.

"The best way to protect yourself, friends, colleagues and family is to wash your hands frequently for at least twenty seconds, with warm water and soap.”