Coronavirus: Hertfordshire FA decide not to suspend grassroots fixtures

Hertfordshire FA is encouraging all clubs, leagues and officials to follow the latest Government and Public Health England guidance

Grassroots fixtures across the county will not be suspended by Hertfordshire FA but they are urging the clubs, leagues and officials to follow the latest Government and Public Health England guidance.

Herts FA County Ground

Although the FA will not be suspending any fixtures it has stated that there is some potential for football fixtures to be affected if players and coaches become unavailable due to self-isolation.

The news comes as elite football in Britain - which includes England's Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship - has also been suspended until at least April 3 and neighbouring Bedfordshire FA has decided to suspend all football league games until March 31, as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement released on it's website on Friday afternoon, Hertfordshire FA said: "With regards to the current coronavirus outbreak, please be aware that this is a rapidly developing situation and in the interest of public health we urge all clubs, leagues and officials to follow the latest Government and Public Health England guidance.

"The current advice from those bodies and The FA is that grassroots fixtures do not need to be cancelled as a matter of course. We monitoring the situation and will update stakeholders accordingly if the guidance changes.

"As autonomous bodies within the game each league may nevertheless choose to postpone their respective competitions and that is a matter for them to decide.

"With the guidance around self-isolation there is clearly the potential for football fixtures to be affected if players and coaches become unavailable in large numbers.

"We would suggest any teams in this position contact the relevant competition for guidance as to what will happen if they are unable to fulfil their fixtures.

"We are in contact with local leagues and other stakeholders to offer support on this issue."

