Competition to design 'artist's impression' of new arts venue in Hemel Hempstead

The charity is encouraging the community to get involved

A charity campaigning for a new arts venue in Hemel Hempstead is asking the community to design an 'artist's impression' of what the new venue might look like.

AViD would like to base the new arts venue in Hemels old market square

Arts Venue in Dacorum (AViD) is running the design competition to encourage the community to get involved with the project.

The charity wants to bring a vibrant arts, entertainment, cultural and social centre to the town, which could host a range of activities including drama, dance, film and live music.

Competition entries should be submitted in pdf or Word format and emailed to chair.avid@gmx.co.uk, who can also supply a postal address if entries cannot be submitted by email.

The winner will receive a small prize and their design could be used on future AViD publicity materials. The artist will be acknowledged wherever the design is exhibited.

The proposal is for the new venue to be in Market Square on the Marlowes.

The closing date for the competition is 5pm on Saturday, June 13.

For more information visit the AViD facebook page.