Chilfest says 'no' to single use plastics

The music festival in Tring is going green this summer and will not be using single use plastics for food or drink.

Festival goers are being encouraged to keep Chllfest as green as its surroundings when the festival comes to town in July.

Adam Ant is the headline act for Chilfest

Chilfest Founder and Director, Steve Butcher, said: “The protection of our environment is a top priority for Chilfest and we hope festival goers will help us to make the event our most eco-friendly yet.

“Water and soft drinks will be sold in 100 per cent recyclable cans and all drinks purchased from the bars will be sold in branded recyclable cups.

“Visitors are welcome to bring their own stainless-steel water bottles which can be refilled free of charge at water points, or they can buy Chilfest branded stainless-steel bottles on site and through the website.

“By also serving all food in fully biodegradable containers, we know we'll make a huge impact on the festival's carbon footprint this year.”

Chilfest is saying 'no' to single use plastics

The festival, which takes place on Friday July 3, and Saturday, 4 July, will see a whole host of musical legends taking to the stage on the Saturday.

Eighties dandy highway Adam Ant is the headline act for this year's eco-friendly Chilfest, he will be singing iconic hits such as Ant Music, Goody Two Shoes and Prince Charming at this year's retro music festival.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.chilfest.co.uk.