Celebrating 100 years of Northchurch Women's Institute

A WI in Berkhamsted had a party this week to mark 100 years

Northchuch WI celebrated its 100 year anniversary on Wednesday, February 19, with a meal and party, attended by the Dacorum Mayor, cllr Terry Douris.

Northchurch WI is celebrating 100 years

Marilyn Hill, president of Northchurch WI, said: "It was a special celebration on Wednesday, 100 years to the day that our branch was formed.

"We had 43 people at the event, current members, former members and some members from other groups.

"It was lovely to get everyone together and celebrate 100 years, some of our members have been with us for many years, not quite 100 though!

"We meet once a month, have a cup of tea and a chat, we always have a good get together.

Northchurch WI is celebrating 100 years

"Each meeting is different and we have speakers come down and give talks."

The Northchurch WI is part of the Hertfordshire Federation, which has 82 institutes and nearly 4000 members across the county.

Dacorum Mayor, cllr Terry Douris, said: "It was a lovely lunch and a great afternoon, they chose that day as it was the exact day 100 years ago that the branch was formed in 1920.

"There were a number of members that have been there for many, many years and have seen a lot of changes.

Northchurch WI is celebrating 100 years

"WIs across the country have helped with many campaigns and helped to make lots of changes, including equal pay for equal work and more recently raising awareness of mental health.

"It was an excellent day and it was a privilege to be invited by Northchurch WI."

The ladies meet once a month at Northchurch Social Centre. For more information visit: hertfordshire.thewi.org.uk.