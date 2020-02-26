Celebrate arts and culture in Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020 is a year to showcase Hertfordshire as a county of creative and cultural opportunity

Dacroum Borough Council will be joining the rest of the county in showcasing creativity and cultural opportunities across the borough.

Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020

The Council has partnered up with local businesses and organisations, including Hemel Hempstead library, the shopping centres, sports and cultural organisations and local creative groups, to put on new activities and projects through the year.

Some of the new activities include a countywide dance project, inclusive family music shows from Electric Umbrella, a girls’ cricket festival and a cultural conference for schools, a wellbeing event and a Fun Palace.

The Old Town Hall has also programmed some new shows and events to celebrate the Herts Year of Culture 2020.

Cllr Julie Banks, portfolio holder for community and regulatory services, said: “There are a whole host of activities, special events and experiences taking place across the Herts Year of Culture's 12 themed months, each looking to celebrate all things creative.

“We look forward to more people joining the campaign and getting involved in arts and culture as the year progresses and this continuing beyond 2020.

> For the latest events taking place in Dacorum visit: www.dacorum.gov.uk/HYOC2020.