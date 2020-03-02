Calls for council to fix 'dangerous' road in Tring

Resident wants the county council to improve the condition of the lane

Ron Peterson, who lives off Hemp Lane, wants Hertfordshire County Council to take responsibility for the maintenance of Hemp Lane, Wigginton, in Tring.

He said: "I have lived here for 40 years and the country lane coming off my road is a disgrace.

"Hemp Lane is disintegrating, the road is a state and it is full of pot holes and it will not be long before somebody has a really serious accident.

"I have been complaining to the council and they have said there is nothing wrong with the road, there is - it is a disgrace.

"They have sent people out to sort the potholes and they come, dump some tarmac and then leave it, I have complained to the council, someone else comes out and the same thing happens.

"It is like the council do not want to know, I am concerned that somebody is going to get seriously hurt on that road."

Hertfordshire County Council Highways is responsible for maintaining the roads in the county, including Hemp Lane.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We have received a number of fault reports for Hemp Lane, Wigginton, and each has been inspected and deemed to not require any action at this time.

"We will continue to monitor any reports and ensure faults are inspected, and where needed, repair any faults that meet our repair guidelines.

"If the condition of the road continues to deteriorate we’d encourage people to re-report it.”