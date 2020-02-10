Call for volunteers to support Leavesden parkrun

Three Rivers District Council and parkrun are looking for volunteers to help support a Saturday parkrun event at Leavesden Country Park.

Parkrun is a collection of free, weekly, 5km timed runs and takes place every Saturday mornings at 9am, it is open to all and is a safe and easy way to take part in physical activity. Each event is hosted by a team of volunteers.

Volunteers at Rickmansworth

Ruth Kent, a volunteer parkrun ambassador, said: "We know our juniors enjoy their 2k in the fabulous Leavesden Country Park and we'd now like to start a 5k parkrun so we are looking for volunteers who would be willing to be part of the core team to get this event off the ground.

“None of the tasks are too stressful. You could be marshalling the route, organising the finish funnel, operating the timer, or scanning barcodes but you will never be asked to do anything you are not comfortable with and you do not need to commit to volunteering every week.

“If this sounds interesting and you'd like to join us in creating a healthier and happier planet then please contact us to find out more.”

Cllr Chris Lloyd, lead member for leisure, said: “I’m incredibly passionate about parkrun and the benefits it brings to individuals and local communities in terms of health and wellbeing.

Parkrun Volunteers

"You don’t have to be a runner to take part or volunteer so I would encourage everyone to get in touch and help support this great event! I did my first parkrun at South Oxhey.

"I have made new friends by running and volunteering.”

To register your interest in supporting the Leavesden parkrun please email Ruth Kent ruth.kent@parkrun.com or Michelle Ashwell michelle.ashwell@parkrun.com for more details.