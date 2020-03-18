Bovingdon man sets up fundraising page for dog who helped save his life

Toby Steel has set up a Go Fund Me page for his dog Nico

A man from Bovingdon is appealing for the public's help with the ongoing care for his dog who recently had emergency surgery.

Toby Steel set up the fundraising page after his sausage dog/chihuahua cross, Nico, needed emergency surgery and several disc extrusions cut back. He had spinal cord compression, which stopped his back end from working properly.

After Nico cared for Toby when he suffered spinal damage, his owner wanted to do all he could to make sure his 'best friend' got the surgery he needed.

Toby said: "Nico saved my life, he was actually my mum's dog and got passed down to me when she passed away.

"After my mum died and I suffered with spinal damage, I was at a really low point and Nico helped me. He cared for me when I had spinal damage from a car accident, so when he had to have surgery I didn't think twice about borrowing the money to help him.

"Losing my mum was a really difficult for me and Nico pushed me to make food, take him out on walks and carry on with my life.

"Nico and I really were each others only support when my mum died, I had been getting gradually worse, and I'm not sure I would have made it without him, he is my best friend.

"I managed to borrow the money for surgery, but I need to try and raise £6,000 to pay it back and for Nico's ongoing care.

"I'm very sad about all of this, and I really appreciate any help anyone can give."

To make a donation to Toby's fundraising page click here.