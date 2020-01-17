Berkhamsted Trophy to be WORLD FIRST mixed-gender event in elite amateur golf

Berkhamsted Golf Club has become the WORLD's FIRST to allow men and women to compete against each other in an elite amateur event.

The Berkhamsted Trophy has been one of amateur golf's most prestigious and long-established tournaments for more than 60 years.

Stock photo

The 72-hole event, for the first time in its history, will now invite women to take part and compete alongside their male counterparts for the same prize.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: "We are supportive of initiatives, such as this by Berkhamsted.

"The R&A's Women in Golf Charter is a call to action for everyone involved in golf, from national associations to clubs, to do more to attract women and girls to take up this wonderful sport.

"There are many different ways in which this can be achieved."

Berkhamsted Golf Club

One of Berkhamsted Golf Club's most successful female members is Alice Hewson, last year became the first Englishwoman to play a competitive tournament round at Augusta National.

Former world number one Luke Donald, major champion Sandy Lyle and Ryder Cup player Andy Sullivan all won the Berkhamsted Trophy before achieving success as professionals.

The event will be eligible for World Amateur Golf Ranking points for both men and women.

Berkhamsted Golf Club, taking to Twitter, said: "This landmark decision, which has the support of @RandA and @EnglandGolfClub, represents the first time that one of amateur golf’s long-established, prestige tournaments."

The next edition of the tournament on the West Hertfordshire heathland course will take place on 2-4 April.