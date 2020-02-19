Berkhamsted's Allstars Academy dance their way to the World Cup in Rome

A team of thirty four students from a performing arts academy have been selected to take part in the Dance World Cup this summer

The dancers, from Allstars Academy, which is based in Cow Roast, Berkhamsted and also has a site in Longwick, in Buckinghamshire, will be competing in a range of categories including street dance, song and dance.

Allstars Academy Dance World Cup Team

It is a major achievement to be selected for Team England, who are the current champions and have won the World Cup Trophy six times in the last seven years.

Principals, Natalie Powers and Amanda Constantinou started Allstars Academy in 2011.

Natalie, who has had a career on the West End stage, said: “This is the biggest dance competition in the world and for Allstars to be selected to take part is a real honour.

"It is also fantastic for our students to qualify in a number of different sections, as it demonstrates their wide-range of talents and it’s very exciting for them to be able to showcase these on a global stage!”

Astarz Romasz Elite Street Dance Team

The competition is an annual event and more than six thousand dancers from sixty countries around the world take part.

The team, aged between nine and 19, will also be accompanied in Rome by teacher Nicole Romasz, who trains the academy’s specialist street dance team, ASTARZ Romasz Elite, which she has taken to championships all over Britain in the last year.

She added: “Going to the World Cup is another level, it’s the biggest competition there is and the students will benefit enormously from meeting dancers from other cultures too.”

Allstars Academy is fundraising for the team's trip to Italy, the students are arranging events to raise money. To help the team reach their target of £5,000, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/allstars-danceworldcup.

