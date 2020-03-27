Berkhamsted Rotary Annual Half Marathon and Fun Run boosted by Taylor Wimpey sponsorship

The housebuilder has donated £3,000 to the annual event

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is pleased to announce its role as the lead sponsor of Berkhamsted Rotarys Annual Half Marathon and Fun Run

The housebuilder is the lead sponsor of the annual event and to celebrate the second year of Taylor Wimpey’s involvement in this event, now in its 38th year, the company has donated £3,000 towards the overall running costs.

The two annual races aim to raise money for two local care organisations, the Pepper Foundation and the Hospice of St Francis along with many other local charities which undertake work in the community.

Many of those taking part raise funds for their own charities as well.

Peter Robertson, race director, said: “We are extremely grateful for the valuable support by Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation which allowed us to create more opportunities for people to get involved on the day.

“We saw over 1,300 participants take part and they racked up a total distance of 13,147 miles.

"These events get bigger and better each year. On behalf of everyone at Berkhamsted Rotary, I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Taylor Wimpey.”

Nikki Gibson, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Berkhamsted Rotary for the second year with a donation towards its annual half marathon and fun run.

"Our support has helped benefit numerous local charities in the area and it’s very rewarding to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in our local communities.”