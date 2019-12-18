Berkhamsted Leisure Centre £600,000 refurbishment to finish next month

Berkhamsted Leisure Centre’s major refurbishment project is set to be completed in January 2020.

The centre, operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, began introducing a number of improvements over the past month.

Berkhamsted Leisure Centre

The £600,000 upgrade, which is joint funded by the council, will offer new gym facilities and equipment, as well as a refurbishment of the changing area.

To celebrate, Berkhamsted Leisure Centre will be hosting an open weekend on January 25 to showcase the new facilities, with a range of free activities and classes.

Steve Cox, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re looking forward to introducing some exciting changes for our customers at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre.

“Thousands of local people are already benefiting from the centre and we’ll now be able to provide access to new and improved facilities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy

The centre’s gym will benefit significantly from the investment with 100 pieces of state-of-the-art Technogym fitness equipment, as well as more accessible equipment for users with limited mobility.

Additional functional fitness equipment and free-weights will be available on the gym floor, and the centre’s two group exercise studios will be refurbished with new lighting, flooring and ceilings.

Cllr Andrew Williams, leader of the council and portfolio holder for corporate and contracted services said: “We are delighted to be investing in the refurbishment of Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, delivering enhanced facilities for our residents.”

The project also includes a refurbishment of the male, female and accessible changing rooms. These areas will feature brand new lockers, new tiling and upgraded disabled facilities.

Other areas of improvement include a refit of the reception area, LED lighting and new carpets. The pool and sports hall will also benefit from new LED lighting.

For more information visit everyoneactive.com/centre/berkhamsted-leisure-centre or visit the centre Facebook page at facebook.com/berkhamstedleisure.