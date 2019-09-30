Berkhamsted community hub opens doors with new initiatives

A popular community hub and cafe is offering even more opportunities for Berkhamsted residents to socialise - with a host of new activities.

The Open Door, near the Post Office in High Street, first opened in November 2017.

And its name describes perfectly its purpose, anyone is welcome at any time.

Among its new initiatives for the community is a rugby and beer evening hosted by Tring Brewery on Thursday, October 17.

Visitors will be able to enjoy beer tasting in the company rugby author and BBC broadcaster Steve Tomlin.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £15.

To book email opendoorberko@gmail.com or call 01442 768120.

Manager Joan Fisher, who co-founded the venue, said: "We are very blessed with the super people who come in, as someone said the other day it is a lovely space to come into and always makes you feel at home.

"You never know what is going to happen next as we have things like our pop-up vegan lunch."

The venue is also another place for local and budding artists to show off their work.

And the downstairs part of the venue acts as a pop-up exhibition to complement the Upstairs Gallery at the nearby post office.

Also on offer at the community hub is a free 6-week cooking course starting on October 14.

To join the Kitchen King project email nick@thekitchenkingproject.co.uk

Another initiative The Loneliness project, which will launch on October 28.