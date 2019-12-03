Berkhamsted cemetery project opens Christmas pop-up shop on high street for donations

Rectory Lane Cemetery Project are hoping to double supporters' Christmas donations by taking part in the UK's biggest match funding campaign, The Big Give's Christmas Challenge 2019.

The project, which is run by Friends of St Peter’s, is raising funds to install the Read in Peace seat based on a design entered for the Seat to Remember Competition in 2016.

Market stall to shop

Donations can be made online or at their pop-Up shop at 227—229 High Street Berkhamsted, between noon today (Tuesday) to noon on December 10.

A spokesman said: "The seat will encircle a Liquidambar tree and contain a secret built-in bookshelf.

"This will provide a place for quiet reflection and a focal point for Storytelling under the dappled shade in Summer and the beautiful red leaves in Autumn.

"In addition, Goldfinches, squirrels, and other wildlife will be able to enjoy the seeds of the tree."

Read in Peace seat

The Pop-Up Shop, which will exhibit a model of the seat as well as a real tree encircled by a seat, will host family games and storytelling at the weekend, as well as other activities.

Kate Campbell community engagement officer said “Cemeteries are such a haven for wildlife and a repository of wonderful stories.

"This is a great initiative for this inspirational space and it’s great that each time someone donates the gift will be doubled.”

Throughout the week, participating charities will see donations matched, doubling the impact of their gifts.

Jonathan Frank, Director of The Big Give, adds: “The Christmas Challenge is a great opportunity for the British public to maximise the impact of their charitable gifts. Launching on Giving Tuesday, we’re encouraging everyone to consider the causes closest to their heart and to donate, enabling us to help ensure those donations go even further.”

The Friends of St Peter’s is taking part in the Christmas Challenge 2019, aiming to raise income and secure vital funding for charitable services for 2020 and beyond.

The Big Give matches donations through partnerships with over 20 funding Champions, including Reed Foundation, The Childhood Trust, Four Acre Trust and, for the Friend’s Project, the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

To find out more about The Big Give or how to donate, watch our 30-second video or visit: https://bit.ly/2KKdvls