Berkhamsted and District Welsh Society celebrates 50 years

One of the founders of the society looks back over the years as the Welsh Society marks its 50th anniversary

The Society welcomes anyone with a connection with or interest in Wales or things Welsh, the group meets around every six weeks, the main events are the Christmas lunch, the St David's Day dinner and dance and a five day coach holiday, normally in Wales.

The Society had a lunch at The Plough in Leverstock Green this week

It aims to provide opportunities for Welsh folk and friends of Wales to meet together in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere on topics of shared interest.

Sheila Rowlands, one of the founder members of the society, is looking forward to the 50th anniversary and St David's Festival Dinner and Dance at Berkhamsted Golf Club on Saturday, March 7.

She said: "It was July 1969 and we met at the home of Rev Arthur Llewelyn Jones, (the Vicar of Holy Trinity Church) we set up the society and we had a committee.

"My husband, Gwyn Rowlands, who was a Welsh Rugby International player, was asked to be president and I went on the committee and I've been on it ever since.

"Our first event was for the investiture of the Prince of Wales, we celebrate St David's Day every year, Berkhamsted Golf Club has hosted the event for several years.

"Over the years we have had a number of choirs come down on events, we also set up our own choir and sang around the county for charity.

"For the past 20 years we have had a week holiday in Wales and they have always been wonderful, last year we travelled to Cardiff and it was lovely.

"We regularly meet up and we sometimes have speakers who come and talk to us about current topics.

"We have been very well supported over the last 50 years and we have reached quite a milestone."

The society has a number of meetings and talks planned, for more information or if you are interested in joining the Berkhamsted and District Welsh Society, email: welshsociety@btinternet.com or visit: www.facebook.com/BerkhamstedandDistrictWelshSociety.