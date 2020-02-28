Be a hero and support business schemes in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council is supporting businesses in the area with two business schemes

Dacorum's Den, the council's business grant scheme based on the popular TV show, is back for 2020.

Dacorum Business Heroes

Supported by local sponsors, Dacorum Den gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to apply for up to £1,000 to grow and develop a business idea.

The scheme is open to all small businesses in Dacorum which have a turnover of less than £250,000 and employ fewer than 15 people.

Since it was launched in 2012, over £90,000 has been invested in business growth.

Cllr Graham Sutton, portfolio holder for planning and regeneration at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “Dacorum’s Den is a fantastic opportunity for anyone with a business idea to get a helping hand into making it a reality.

"Our aim is to inspire people looking to start their own business or grow their small company to take part in this free scheme to help them explore their business potential as innovators and self-starters.”

Businesses can find out more about the scheme and what the judges are looking for at the launch event on Thursday, March 5. Spaces can be booked at: www.eventbrite.co.uk

Dacorum Business Heroes recognises the unsung companies who go above and beyond in giving back across the borough.

The council wants residents, employees, customers and companies to nominate worthy winners.

The categories are business in the community hero, employment hero, skills hero, environmental hero, retail hero, Business2Business hero and overall business of the year.

All entries must be submitted by 7pm on Thursday, June 11, to enter go to: www.dacorum.gov.uk/businessheroes.