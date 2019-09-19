Application to turn former care home on site of 19th century mansion into flats in Markyate

A former care home could be demolished to make way for 48 new flats in Markyate.

Gleneden Plant Sales Ltd have applied for planning permission to demolish Caddington Hall residential care home in Luton Road, along with two detached dwellings.

The plans are for 14 one-bedroom properties and 34 two-bedroom properties. There will be 12 ‘Affordable Housing’ apartments, five ‘Shared Equity’ units, and 68 car parking spaces.

Caddington Hall closed in 2016, after being built in the 1980s. It was originally the site of Caddington Hall Manor, a Palladian mansion built in 1804.

A similar scheme to covert the site into flats, submitted in 2018, was refused by Dacorum Borough Council.

