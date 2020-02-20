Amazon Hemel employee finds the right place in Seattle

A trip to the Space Needle and a ticket to the Seattle Thunderbirds were some of the activities that an Amazon worker enjoyed after winning a trip to Seattle

Filip Czapski, who works at Amzaon in Hemel Hempstead, won the trip of a lifetime to the company's headquarters after taking part in the I Found the Right Place programme.

Filip with the Amazon team

The programme invites Amazon employees to tell the company why it is the right place for them and what they love most about life at Amazon.

In his story, Filip said that he loves his job because Amazon provides many development opportunities, which is important to him.

He jetted off to Seattle for a week and joined colleagues from across the UK to have a tour of the global headquarters and a robotics fulfilment centre, where they met Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon.

Filip said: “I’ve really enjoyed this trip – it’s my first time in the US and I’ve had a brilliant time.

Filip

"There have been many highlights but my favourite activity was our meeting with Dave Clark. It was really cool to hear about his time at Amazon and his journey to the job he has at the company today.

“Seattle has been a fantastic city to visit and I’ve had so much fun. All of my colleagues at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead should enter the programme this year – you will have the time of your life.”

He also enjoyed lots of food and entertainment at restaurants like FareStart, which helps fund programmes to alleviate poverty and homelessness and gives apprentices real-world job experience.

Mark Keeney, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “Filip’s story of why he loves working at Amazon was fantastic and we were proud to see him jet off to Seattle on the trip.

"I Found The Right Place is one of a number of programmes we run at Amazon to recognise and reward the great work our associates do to deliver for our customers.

"It was great to welcome Filip home and we loved hearing all about his trip.”