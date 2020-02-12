Age UK Dacorum appeals for volunteers to help beat loneliness

Age UK Dacroum is encouraging people to help them with their campaign to end loneliness

The charity, based in Hemel Hempstead, is also looking for volunteers to visit the elderly as part of it's campaign.

Age UK Dacorum AGM was held on Tuesday, February 4. Photo by Ben Bunker

Open Door and Age UK Dacorum have teamed up to launch a joint initiative to raise awareness of loneliness and isolation.

They believe everyone will be affected by loneliness at some point in their lives, it could be a transition such as starting school or university, bereavement, developing a health condition, leaving school, separation, retirement, becoming a parent, unemployment or moving to a new area.

Loneliness can affect people of any age and circumstance, for many it is a transitory feeling, but for others it can become chronic and have a serious impact on a person’s health and well-being.

The project, Berkhamsted says Hello, aims to bring people together to help reduce loneliness and isolation through positive actions.

Charlie Hussey, development officer for Age UK Dacorum, said: "We are trying to raise awareness of our latest campaign to end loneliness and isolation.

"This latest project is for all aged and we are hoping people will get involved and help us combat loneliness in the area."

Berkhamsted Information Point, involves a place (Open Door) where everyone can go to seek information and help on health and wellbeing matters; find out about events in the area, volunteering opportunities in Berkhamsted and other information.

Berkhamsted Good Neighbours provide practical support and help primarily for older people, the disabled, vulnerable or isolated.

At Age UK Dacorum's AGM and Connections event in Tring, on Tuesday, February 4, guests enjoyed a lunch, informative talks, singing by Shane Lamont and interactive workshops around the theme of loneliness.

For more information about the campaign or about Age UK Dacorum visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/dacorum or call 01442 259049.