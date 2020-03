Hemel Today has launched an Acts of Kindness campaign to ease the doom and gloom of coronavirus in Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas. The communities in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring have been showing amazing community spirit during these uncertain times. People have rallied round to help each other and ensure the most vulnerable and elderly people are not forgotten. We think these people should be recognised.

1. 1. Toraabs Karahi House The Hemel Hempstead restaurant donated hundreds of cooked meals to DENS after they were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak other Buy a Photo

2. 2. Hemel Hempstead (Camelot) RUFC Rugby players are volunteering their time to help people in need during the coronavirus outbreak.They are offering to help collect or deliver essentials for the vulnerable, elderly or people who are self-isolating other Buy a Photo

3. 3. Delivering cards Patrick Lemaigre, from Tring, has been delivering cards with his details on so people who are self-isolating, or the elderly, can get in touch if they need help with picking up shopping, or a phone call. other Buy a Photo

4. 4. Spot On Dog Walks and Adventures Amy Dobson-Smith, a dog walker from Hemel Hempstead, is offering free dog walks for the NHS staff during these difficult times. Email Amy on spotondogwalksandadventures@outlook.com other Buy a Photo

View more