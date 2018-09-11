10 spiders found in our homes and how painful their bites are

It's that time of year when we welcome, or not, an array of eight-legged creatures into our homes.

But do you know your Giant House-Spiders from your Daddy Long Legs?

Some of the spiders found in UK homes

Here's a round up of the top 10 house spiders to look out for across our county. So if you don't like spiders, look away now...

1. Giant House Spider

Size: Up to 12cm wide

Habitat: Most commonly found in sheds and gardens.

Tube web spiders, which have a painful bite lasting several hours.

Appearance: Typically dark orange, brown or beige.

Does it bite? They do possess potent venom and can bite, but don’t usually pose a threat to humans.

2. Zebra Jumping Spider

Size: Up to 8mm

Daddy long legs, which are rumoured to be the most venomous spider in UK homes - but there are no known cases of bites causing lasting harm.

Appearance: Distinctive white and black markings.

Habitat: Found on external walls, as well as indoors, where they will enter through open doors and windows.

Does it bite? Yes, but like most spiders are more likely to run away from larger prey.

3. Cupboard Spider (Steatoda grossa)

A lace web spider, which has a painful bite and symptoms which last for 12 hours

Size: Up to 10mm

Appearance: Can vary slightly from dark purple, to brown to black.

Habitat: As the name suggests, usually found in cupboards inside out buildings and houses.

Do they bite? Yes, but they are not usually aggressive and the bites themselves have minor symptoms. Tube web spiders, which have a painful bite lasting several hours.

4. Daddy Long Legs

Size: Do vary in size, but can reach up to 45mm

Habitat: Lives in a variety of habitats, including forests, meadows, caves, and wetlands.

Appearance: Bodies are round or oval in shape, and of course have trademark long legs.

Does it bite? Rumoured to be the most venomous invertebrates in our houses, there are actually no cases of the spider biting a human and causing long-lasting damage.

5. Money Spider

Size: Smallest in the UK growing no more than 5mm

Appearance: In most cases they have grey or black bodies, although some do have distinctive markings.

Habitat: Usually found in low growing vegetation and piles of leaves.

Does it bite? These spiders are considered so harmless to humans it is believed if such a spider is seen running on you, it will bring with it financial fortune. We'll let you decide if that's good luck...

6. Lace Web Spider

Size: Up to 12mm Habitat: Common and widespread throughout the UK, although less so in the far north. Usually found on outdoor walls and fencing.

Appearance: Brown with yellow markings in the abdomen.

Does it bite? Yes, bites are reported to be painful but symptoms usually ease off after 12 hours.

7. Missing Sector Orb

Size: Up to 7mm

Appearance: A silver-grey coloured abdomen with a brown oak leaf pattern on the back.

Habitat: Windowsills. Does it bite? No, it isn’t usually harmful to humans.

8. False Widow Spider

Size: 20mm

Appearance: Dark brown with a bulbous abdomen.

Habitat: They love conservatories, window frames, porches, lofts and garages, and tend to live beneath kitchen appliances and cupboards.

Does it bite? Often referred to as ' Britain's most venomous spider', female False Widow Spiders are known to have bitten humans, although they are not usually aggressive and attacks are rare.

9. Cardinal Spider

Size: Largest spider in the UK, growing up to 14cm

Appearance: Reddish brown, but young spiders can be much paler up to their last moult.

Habitat: Lives mostly in buildings or walls.

Does it bite? Bites are rare, and painless. Legend has it that Cardinal Thomas Woolsey was terrified by this species at Hampton Court back in the 16th century.

10. Tube Web Spiders

Size: Up to 23mm

Appearance: Has six eyes arranged in three groups of two, with an iridescent green jaw.

Habitat: Under stones or logs, and in holes in walls, trees and wooden fences Does it bite? Yes, this spider has a painful bite, with a sensation lasting several hours.