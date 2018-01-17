Nursery can stay open after Ofsted concerns

A troubled nursery has been allowed to stay open by Ofsted after taking remedial action over safety concerns.

Little Rascals Day Nursery in Rossgate, Hemel Hempstead, was ordered to take urgent action, following a number of poor Ofsted reports.

Since October 2016 the nursery has had three Ofsted reports, covering the two worst-possible scores, being rated ‘Inadequate’, ‘Requires Improvement’, and then ‘Inadequate’ again.

And in October the nursery was handed a Welfare Requirements Notice by inspectors.

The notice from Ofsted lists a number of episodes.

It says: “On the day of the inspection staff failed to ensure children’s safety on an outing.

“A double buggy, containing two children, was left unsupervised without its brake on. This was on a slope and close to a busy road.”

It adds: “On May 24 a child was left behind at the nursery when the pre-school children and staff went for a walk.

“The child was left alone in the pre-school room, for a short period of time before they were found by the nursery cook.

“Management did not consider this incident, which occurred in May 2017, to be significant enough to inform Ofsted and the child’s parents and/or carers.”

Overall the nursery was rated ‘Inadequate’ in all four of the headline areas in its last inspection.

Little Rascals Day Nursery was unavailable for comment to the Gazette&Express.

>Is your child at Little Rascals? Let us know what you think of the care there – thegazette@jpress.co.uk