Search

New boss to oversee radical overhaul of Hertfordshire’s NHS set-up

Tom Cahill and Deborah Fielding
Tom Cahill and Deborah Fielding

A new boss has been appointed to oversee the current radical overhaul of local health services.

Deborah Fielding has been appointed as full-time leader of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP).

The STP is designed to get various health organisations to work more closely together and merge their services.

She said: “We can only  improve our health and  wellbeing by working together in new ways with the public, health and social care employees.

“There’s a long road ahead and I am looking forward to working closely with  colleagues as we navigate our way towards a healthier  future.”

Deborah Fielding took  over the role from Monday (January 15).

Her immediate predecessor, Tom Cahill,is the chief executive of Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.