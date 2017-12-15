MP dedicates his knighthood to Hemel Hempstead

Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning has formally received his knighthood from HRH the Prince of Wales.

The Conservative politician, who has represented the town for 12-and-a-half years, has held a variety of ministerial roles under both Theresa May and David Cameron, and became a privy councillor.

He was also notable for delivering the largest swing from the Labour Party to the Conservative Party in the country at the 2010 election – 14.4 per cent.

The ceremony made him a knight bachelor.

Sir Mike said: “This was a deeply moving occasion for me.

“It was great honour to attend the investiture at Buckingham Palace.

“When I think back to all those years ago when, as a boy soldier, one of my first jobs was guard duty at the Palace, I could never have imagined that one day I would receive such an incredible honour.”

In 2010 Sir Mike became the first Conservative MP to hold Hemel Hempstead since the 1970s.

The last Tory to do so was another former soldier, Lieutenant Colonel James Harry Allason, who famously won the party nomination ahead of a little-known chemist called Margaret Thatcher.

Mr Penning dedicated the honour to Hemel, adding: “It was a very special day, not just for me and my family, but for everyone who has supported me and voted for me as the Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead.

“This really is an honour for the whole area.

“I absolutely love representing this area in Parliament and I look forward tocontinuing to do this as long as the people of the area wish me to.”