Most staff ‘would not recommend care’ at West Hertfordshire Hospitals

Almost half of all staff at West Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust would not recommend it as a place to work or to receive treatment, according to the latest National NHS Survey.

The annual poll takes answers from health service staff across the country.

Staff at West Herts were more likely than the national average to say that care of patients is their organisation’s top priority – 78 per cent rather than 76 per cent.

But only 56 per cent would recommend West Herts as a place to work (compared to a national average of 61 per cent).

And the same 56 per cent said yes to “If a friend or relative needed treatment I would be happy with the standard of care provided by this organisation,” – the national average is 71 per cent.

West Herts Hospitals Trust covers three hospitals – Hemel Hempstead, Watford, and St Albans.

The number of staff who have experienced physical violence from other staff has halved compared to 12 months earlier, but was still two per cent.

And staff satisfaction with the quality of care they are able to deliver has deteriorated.

On a scale of 1-5, where 5 is highly satisfactory, the average score fell from 40.1 to 3.92.

Overall 1871 staff took part in this survey.

