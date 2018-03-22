Mike Penning set for another five years as Hemel Hempstead MP?

Hemel’s Tory MP Sir Mike Penning will stand for the party again at the next election.

Local Conservatives have re-selected the former minister as their candidate.

Because of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, the next general election is due on May 5, 2022, and would see Sir Mike serve at least until 2027.

He said: “I am delighted to be re-adopted as the Conservative candidate for the next general election. It is a great honour and an immense privilege to represent the people of this area in Parliament.

“I stand by my pledge in previous elections that I will continue to work for every man, woman and child to the best of my abilities and ensure that their voice is heard in Parliament.”

Cllr Colette Wyatt-Lowe, chairman of the Hemel Hempstead Conservative Association, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Sir Mike will be our candidate in the next general election. Time and time again he has proved himself to be an excellent MP for Hemel Hempstead.

“He is exceptionally highly regarded both locally and in Westminster. We could not be better represented in Parliament.”