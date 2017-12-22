Meet the little boy from Hemel Hempstead spreading some Christmas cheer to those less fortunate

Is Alfie Hebborn the most generous boy in Hemel this Christmas?

His mum Tracey certainly thinks so, and it’s hard to disagree after Alfie led his school friends in collecting around 100 toys and gifts to give away to other needy children this Christmas.

The Galley Hill student was inspired after watching the plight of youngsters less fortunate than he is on Children In Need last month – but apparently that is just typical of Alfie’s big heart.

Tracey told the Gazette: “Children In Need was on and Alfie just went into his playroom and started putting his toys in a box.

“Then he asked me how to spell ‘Children In Need’. He said he wanted to give his toys to the charity.

“I explained what Children In Need is and that they don’t collect toys, but he said there must children out there who need his toys more than he does at Christmas.”

Alfie, from Gadebridge, has both autism and ADHD, with Tracey being a full-time mum and carer, while dad Dave is a traffic light signal engineer.

And his parents say this charitable urge was no surprise given his caring nature.

Alfie was not content with just making it his own toys that went to those in need.

Instead he went to see his headteacher, and his schoolmates have donated around 100 toys, ranging from big play trucks and books, to Lego and soft toys.

They will now be donated to the Children’s Store House, which is part of the Vineyard Church.

Tracey said: “Alfie is a really kind and caring boy. He’s always concerned that other people are happy, and if another child is crying he wants to find out what happened and how he can help them.

“The most important thing to Alfie is that everybody is happy – not just at Christmas but all year round.”