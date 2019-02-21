Meet the Berkhamsted photographer behind Bowie’s Space Oddity

A Berkhamsted photographer’s iconic David Bowie image has been displayed at a top Paris gallery.

Vernon Dewhurst, from Berkhamsted, once lived with the music legend in London.

And 50 years on from capturing Space Oddity’s album cover, his work was presented at the Pompidou Centre in Paris.

“Recently there has been a revival of interest for the album as it celebrates its 50th anniversary,” Vernon said.

“It’s really quite strange to seeing it come back, as at the time the photoshoot wasn’t a big deal.”

Vernon lived with Bowie in South Kensington between 1968 and 1969, before the star had established himself.

“David wasn’t known at all and he was one more job, it was even a knock-down fee because I knew him,” he said.

“He was one of the most friendly people I’ve every met, with a tremendous sense of humour.

“It was really easy to work with him as he loves being in front of the camera. They were very happy memories.”

The photographer’s iconic cover photo was reproduced to three metres square for the gallery, and has featured on French TV.

Vernon, who lives in Church Street, has been a photographer for more than 50 years, but has no intention of retiring in the near future.

Space Oddity, released in 1969, went on to sell 200,000 records in the UK alone.