Man who caused five-hour delays on M25 pleads guilty in court

A Hemel man has pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance after police had to close the M25 in both directions for five hours last week.

Dayle Smith, 30, of Bingham Close, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court today after an incident on Tuesday (July 31).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on August 31.

The charges relate to a call to police at 4.05pm after reports of concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge over the M25 at London Colney.

The road was closed between J21A to J22 clockwise, and from J21 to J23 anti-clockwise, to allow police to work to bring the man to safety.

Highways Agency officers also attended, as well as Herts County Council staff and police officers from neighbouring forces.

Speaking at the time, a Herts Police spokesman said: “We worked to turn vehicles around and direct them off the M25, but due to the length of the tailbacks this was a slow process. Those with medical concerns/conditions were prioritised.

“The closure also caused congestion on surrounding routes and local roadworks were postponed to prevent the flow of traffic being further hindered.

“We appreciate that the situation was frustrating. Our priority was to get the man safely off the bridge and motorists on their way as soon as possible. The motorway was re-opened just after 9.30pm.”